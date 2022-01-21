BTS and Coldplay's 'My Universe' tops Billboard chart for 16 consecutive weeks

According to the January 22 update by Billboard, Coldplay and BTS' 'My Universe', released on September 24, ranked 94th on the Billboard main single chart 'Hot 100' and has been charting for 16 weeks in a row now!

On October 4, Billboard revealed that BTS and Coldplay’s new collab track 'My Universe' debuted at number 1 on the Hot 100 chart dated October 9, 2021. 'My Universe' came in at the top with 11.5 million streams in the United States, 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 127,000 downloads and physical singles combined.

Released on September 24, 'My Universe' is now BTS’ sixth song to top the Hot 100, following 'Dynamite', 'Savage Love' feat Jason Derulo, 'Life Goes On', 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance'. 'My Universe' is also BTS’ fifth song to debut in first place on the Hot 100, making BTS the group with the most songs to debut at number 1.

Additionally, 'My Universe' is the first Hot 100 number 1 song with two groups billed as the leading artists. Notably, this is Coldplay’s second time topping the Hot 100 after 'Viva La Vida' in 2008.

The feel-good and soul-soothing anthem combines the two artists' masterful lyricism with some poignant music, that elevates any music to greater heights. We honestly cannot wait for more music from the 'ColdTan' universe!

