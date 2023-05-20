BTS and Coldplay’s track My Universe surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify; K-Pop act achieves new feat

My Universe- Coldplay (feat. BTS) crosses 1 billion streams on Spotify, making it BTS’ fourth song to hit 1 billion streams, after Butter, Dynamite and Boy with Luv. This also makes BTS the only K-Pop act to achieve such a feat. The song was released on September 24, 2021 and had swept the world in a storm because the two of the biggest bands had a digital collaboration.

BTS’ achievements:

On May 17, ‘Abyss’ by Jin reached 23 million streams on Spotify, the largest music streaming service in the world. It has exceeded 23.16 million streams as of the morning of May 20, maintaining its explosive popularity. Jin's Abyss communicates his sentiments genuinely with a melodious tune and an unadulterated voice, and is a melody that sincerely catches his sentiments at the time he endured burnout. Through his blog, Jin provided a justification for writing the song at the time it was released. Actually, Jin stated, "I think it was because I thought a lot about myself." He added, "I had a big burnout recently. Because it was difficult to express, So I wanted to write it all down.” He conveyed his real sentiments and carried extraordinary solace and mending to many individuals who were experiencing the same thing to his own. 'Abyss’, which must be heard on SoundCloud and YouTube, was formally delivered on all streaming stages in October of last year alongside Jin's other independent melodies 'Tonight' and 'Super Tuna'. has been released. At the same time as the album was released, Jin's three solo songs topped the iTunes charts in each country, proving his popularity.

BTS’ SUGA:

BTS' SUGA brought his North American tour to a successful conclusion. During this concert, SUGA displayed his colorful charms by switching between his solo album 'D-Day' and his mixtapes 'Agust D' and 'D-2,' which focused on songs from both of those albums. Specifically, Suga is hardening his way of life as a craftsman through this exhibition, which consolidates the VCR and stage structure that communicates the development of SUGA and August D, the coordinating that softens the two 'egoes', and the hints of vast concerns as a 'performer'.

