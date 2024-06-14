BTS’ and Despicable Me 4 officially tease exciting upcoming collaboration in new video; Watch

Recent reports suggested that fans may be in for a treat with a potential collaboration between Pharrell Williams and BTS. Speculations arose when posters teasing the collaboration popped up on the streets of Los Angeles.

Adding to the excitement, it seems Pharrell Williams is not just involved in the music scene but also in the film industry, as he's reportedly producing the soundtrack for the upcoming release of Despicable Me 4, slated for July 3, 2024. With the film itself now confirming the news of the project, anticipation is building even more among fans.

BTS’ tease collaboration with Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 has now officially teased a collaboration with BTS. It all started when on June 13, 2024, fans spotted intriguing posters across Los Angeles featuring the K-pop sensation BTS. These posters, adorned with the phrase BTS DM4 inside a heart, had ignited excitement among fans.

Deciphering the cryptic message, fans speculated that BTS could be contributing a song to Despicable Me 4. Adding to the intrigue, the posters are printed in the group's signature purple hue, associated with the term Borahae coined by V, meaning I purple you.

At the bottom of the poster, a further hint was revealed: “Despicable Me 4 ⓒ 2024 Universal City Studios LLC. BTS ⓒ BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE. All Rights Reserved.” Additionally, snippets from the upcoming film showcased a character using a phone adorned with the BTS logo, with a Butter poster visible in the background.

Now, with the film officially releasing a teaser video for their collaboration with BTS, all speculations have proven true. However, the exact nature of BTS' involvement remains uncertain — whether they'll contribute an existing song to the soundtrack, release a new track for the film, or explore another avenue altogether.

More about BTS

BTS recently marked their 11th debut anniversary with FESTA 2024. Jin, the sole member who has returned from military service, hosted a special meet and greet event for fans. The event featured heartfelt interactions, including hugs with fans, and multiple performances by Jin.

Among these performances were an entertaining Eat Jin segment and a dance performance to Seven, showcasing Jin's talent and charm. Additionally, Jin introduced a new verse of Super Tuna, delighting fans with fresh music and creativity.

