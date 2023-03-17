BTS and Jungkook become the first Korean act in Spotify history to occupy Top 5 spots on Spotify Global Chart

BTS and Jungkook are currently reigning as the longest charting songs on Top 5 of Spotify’s Global Chart. No. 1 is Dynamite while 2, 3 and 4 belong to My Universe, Butter, Boy With Luv respectively and no. 5 has Left and Right by Jungkook and Charlie Puth. This is yet another achievement for BTS even while they are pursuing solo careers currently.

On March 16th, through a live broadcast on Weverse, J-Hope said, "I can't tell you in detail, but the (enlistment) date has already come out and it's time to prepare." He added, “I think it would be appropriate to come back as soon as possible and show you a mature image.” Previously, J-Hope had previously announced his enlistment plan after completing the application for the cancellation of his enlistment postponement in February. In addition, J-Hope recently released a solo single 'on the street' in collaboration with American rapper J-Cole. The song was written and composed by J-Hope.

Jimin, a member of BTS, overwhelmed fans around the world with an intense performance of Set Me Free Pt. 2. The music video also visualized the strong and grand feeling of the song. The circular space embodies an inescapable bondage, and the camera work that moves up and down, from side to side, and from various angles and lighting, etc., reveals the will to overcome wandering and wounds within the bondage as if it were dynamic production. ​ In the released video, Jimin wore a black leather costume and appeared with a strong expression, and dramatically expressed the emotional line of the song with an excellent performance. The music video ends with her powerful and resolute atmosphere, showing that she finally got liberation and freedom with a calmer face.

On the night of March 14, Jungkook conducted a personal live broadcast for about 3 hours through Weverse and had a special time of communication with fans around the world. On this day, Jungkook gave exciting fun to the viewers by showing a unique sense of appearing in different styles of costumes in a total of three broadcasts.

