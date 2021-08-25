The BTS and Megan Thee Stallion collab that no one expected and the controversy behind it

On August 25, it was reported that American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to release a new remix version of BTS’ song ‘Butter’ this Friday, August 27, but her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment is stopping her from doing so. The artist has since taken the matter to the court and has asked for clearance to release it.

As reported by the American news outlet Variety, Megan Thee Stallion was set to release her remix of BTS’ record-breaking song ‘Butter’ this week on August 27. It was also added that the rapper is facing a ‘block’ from her own record label 1501 Certified Entertainment from releasing the track. She has filed a petition against her label and its CEO Carl Crawford claiming that they are violating a previously obtained restraining order that prevented them from blocking her release of new music.

The exact court filings say that Megan Thee Stallion is seeking ‘emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously scheduled.’ The rapper also conveyed in the documents that she will ‘suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry’ in the case that she is not allowed to release the song.

In the latest update, the court has ruled in favour of the American rapper, stating that she is clear to release the remix of ‘Butter’.

Earlier, Megan Thee Stallion had posted an Instagram story of her working out to the mega-hit track by BTS, prompting fans to ask the two world famous artists to collaborate.

BTS further confirmed the news by sharing that 'Butter' (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) will release on August 27 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

