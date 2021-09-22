BTS and Megan Thee Stallion finally meet and the boys gift THIS to the American rapper

Two world stars. Two countries. One song. BTS and Megan Thee Stallion joined hands and their influential power for a track that will be remembered for a long time. BTS’ remix for their chart-topping song ‘Butter’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

As soon as the news dropped, the fans were quick to lap it up and make it the talk of the town. Though continents away, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion took turns thanking each other by styling themselves in ‘Butter’ fashion in Megan Thee Stallion’s case and doing a dance cover in BTS’ case.

Now, that BTS is in New York, fans were hoping that the two would meet and that’s exactly what happened. BTS posted images from their catch up and called it the ‘Butter crew’ making fans feel giddy with their welcoming nature with the American rapper. The BTS boys also did the trademark tongue out, wink and hand sign with Megan The Stallion that has become familiar to the fans.

Megan The Stallion also shared some snaps of her own that she took with the boys and captioned it ‘It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS’, remarking her signature line from the collaboration. Her tweet showed another adorable participant in the party as a puppy joined them grabbing the BTS boys’ attention.

It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bCsQgZchos — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 21, 2021

The female rapper further revealed a lovely gift that she received from BTS and it happened to be a baby Koya (RM’s BT21 character) plushie that she showed off on her Instagram. She also replied to a fan’s question, calling the gift ‘so cute’.

Yes so cuteee https://t.co/3TYTxRfnCR — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 21, 2021

We are loving all the fun interactions between the two!

