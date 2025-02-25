BTS and more K-pop acts’ flight details leaked: Hong Kong Airlines employee investigated for 10 million KRW cybercrime

A Hong Kong Airlines employee was recently caught selling BTS and other celebrities' flight details, raising serious concerns over privacy violations. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cybercrime unit, a 30-year-old woman, identified as (A), is under investigation for illegally accessing and selling confidential flight reservation details.

Authorities revealed on February 24 that she worked for an international airline and used her access to the internal booking system to search for celebrities' names and birthdates. She then obtained sensitive flight information, including seat numbers, and sold it for profit. A News1 report indicates that from 2023 to 2024, she sold over 1,000 sets of data, earning approximately 10 million KRW (7,000 USD). Investigators are continuing to look into the extent of the breach and potential further violations. After questioning, A reportedly confessed that she initially shared the information as a favour to acquaintances but later took the opportunity to turn it into a full-fledged operation, selling data for profit.

This case, in particular, highlights security concerns within the airline industry. Cybercrime authorities are now expanding their investigation to identify whether any other individuals are involved in the sale and distribution of celebrities' flight details. Fans who support the group are not happy with the situation, calling it disrespectful and demanding that the matter be brought to light. One fan commented, "Greed is the source of evil." Another said, "I'm fascinated by people who willingly decide to jeopardise their lives and future."

BTS has always been a hot topic of discussion, with fans and ARMYs eager for any updates about the group.

Speaking about BTS' return, the septet is set to reunite with fans soon. Two of the seven members, Jin and J-Hope, have already completed their mandatory military service and are currently busy with their solo projects. Meanwhile, the remaining five members—RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are expected to complete their military service by June 2025.