BTS and NewJeans secure top spots in Star Brand Reputation Rankings for July 2023; Full list inside

BTS continued to dictate the first spot on the July 2023 Star Brand Reputation Rankings list. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute determined the ranking of Korean celebrities on the basis of the brand participation index, media index, consumer index, and community index through big data on consumer consumption accumulated from June 30 to July 30.

Top 5 celebrities on Star Brand Reputation Rankings for July 2023

The Star Brand Reputation Rankings released on July 30 revealed that BTS steadily maintained its position at No. 1 on the list. The K-pop sensation BTS saw a rise of 8.97 percent with the Brand Reputation Index of 11,957,664 units compared to the last month which was 10,973,349 units. Renowned trot singer Lim Young Woong also continued to take the second position with over Brand Reputation Index of 8,555,158 units, seeing an 11.80 percent hike. Only No. 3 we see NewJeans who is currently taking over the world with their latest album Get Up. With over brand reputation index of 8,173,376 units, NewJeans rose up to 149.75 percent. Footballer Kim Min Jae also saw a huge rise of 176.97 percent with a Brand Reputation Index of 6,355,368 units. Another football player Lee Kang In took the fifth spot on the Star Brand Reputation Rankings list for July with over 5,877,580 index units.

Korean Celebrities who made it to the Top 30

Star Brand Reputation analyzed entertainers, singers, trot singers, drama actors, movie stars, boy groups, girl groups, sports people, models etc for the rankings. Apart from BTS, Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, Kim Min Jae and Lee Kang In many other Korean celebrities made it to the list which are as follows: BLACKPINK, Son Heung Min, PSY, IVE, 2PM’s Lee Junho, EXO, Yoo Jae Suk, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, Lee Chan Won, GIDLE (repetition according to the institute), IU, Tak Jae Hoon, THE BOYZ, Kim Yuna, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, TWICE, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, LE SSERAFIM, Kim Ha Seong, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, OH MY GIRL, NCT, Ryu Hyun Jin and Kim Jong Kook respectively.

