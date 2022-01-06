BTS and SEVENTEEN propel HYBE to achieve the highest fourth quarter sales & profit for 2021?

On January 6, NH Investment & Securities revealed their estimation of HYBE's sales and profit in the fourth quarter of 2021, which would be the company's record-breaking quarterly performance. They revealed that HYBE's sales in last year's fourth quarter are expected to be ₩ 402.4 billion, marking a 29 percent increase from the same period of 2020. As for their operating profit in the same quarter, it reached ₩ 76.1 billion, showing a 37 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

It was analyzed that the performances of BTS and SEVENTEEN last year had significant contributions to HYBE's sales and profit in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is predicted that HYBE earned ₩ 36 billion in ticket sales for BTS' 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' four nights concerts which attracted 210,000 fans and ₩ 20 billion for the online format of the concert that took place in October.

Also, in October, SEVENTEEN's 'Attacca' sold more than 1.33 million copies in just the first week of release that is October 22 to 28. Notably, the album surpassed one million sales in only five days, becoming the group's second work in 2021 to achieve the feat after their previous mini-album 'Your Choice'.

On Dec. 31, HYBE showcased their year-end concert '2022 Weverse Con', which was held online and offline at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan and headlined by a roster of artists including Justin Bieber, BUMZU, DVWN, TXT, ENHYPEN, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN, and fromis_9.

