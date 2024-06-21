BTS and Sofia Carson’s 'problematic' 2019 BBMAs interaction resurfaces amid Jimin's collab for MUSE track Slow Dance

BTS’ Jimin has unveiled the full tracklist for his forthcoming solo comeback album MUSE. One of the songs titled Slow Dance quickly garnered fans' attention as it revealed the K-pop idol’s collaboration with American actress Sofia Carson. In 2019, her interaction with BTS created quite a controversy and in light of the recent update, it has again become the center of discussion.

On June 20, BTS’ Jimin unveiled the full tracklist for his upcoming solo album MUSE. This album will feature a total of seven songs including a collaboration with Sofia Carson Slow Dance.

The American singer and actress personally shared the announcement on her social media handles with the caption, ‘can’t wait to Slow Dance with you’.

The revelation took the internet by storm and while many ARMYs are happy for this refreshing collaboration between two talents, others are discussing Sofia Carson’s past interaction with BTS.

During the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, a clip became a quick hot topic that featured the American singer ‘jumping’ into a group photo of BTS. She was even seen ‘touching’ J-Hope’s shoulder when the photo was taken on the award ceremony’s red carpet.

This landed Sofia under fire and she received much backlash for what netizens believed was a ‘clout-chasing’ action. Many fans were also confused as the Pretty Little Liars actress had no prior affiliation with BTS whatsoever.

Sofia Carson and BTS' past 'interaction' before feature on Jimin's solo song

While many fans are unable to forget this past interaction, some are also pointing out that Sofia's history with BTS doesn’t stop here. At the 2019 Radio Disney Music Celebration, she also performed BTS’ smash-hit track Boy With Luv. However, this cover also landed her in controversy as many fans criticized her for only singing the English lyrics part of the song.

Alongside these two connections between BTS and Sofia Carson, fans also noticed something else. Netizens also found out that BTS member Jin was a classmate of Mitchell Hope, who is the co-star of the American singer in Disney’s The Descendents.

Now that Sofia and Jimin are collaborating, it appears to be a ‘full circle’ since their interaction in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jimin is making his solo comeback with his new album MUSE, which is set to be released on July 19.

