BTS and TWICE in the Top 10 of BillBoard’s Year-End album sales chart

Billboard has announced Top Album Sale Charts of the Year. Check out to know if your favourite artist has made it in the list!

Published on Dec 04, 2022
BTS and TWICE: courtesy BIGHIT and JYP
BTS and TWICE

BillBoard has released its chart as the year comes to a close. The highest streamed albums are included in the year-end chart's ‘Top Album Sales Chart.’ International icons BTS and TWICE both make it into the top 10 with BTS taking the 5th spot and TWICE taking the 9th.

2022: The magical year for K-pop

K-pop has had an incredible year this year. All through the year, numerous albums, multiple artists, and various songs were released. Numerous of those that set records reached the top of international charts. Fans of K-pop in particular took pleasure in the music and content that their favourite singers released. It was a treat for the fans when numerous legendary groups made a reappearance. Amazing singles and albums were also released by many other remarkable soloists. 

BillBoards Year-End Album Sales Chart

In 2022, a few K-pop artists were included in Billboard's ‘Year-end rankings - Top Album Sales Artists.’ TWICE placed ninth, while BTS took the fifth spot. The only two K-pop groups to reach the top 10 are these two.The list as follows:

BillBoards Top Album Sales Artists- Top 20

  1. Taylor Swift 
  2. Adele
  3. Harry Styles
  4. Kendrick Lamar
  5. BTS
  6. Billie Eilish
  7. The Beatles
  8. Olivia Rodrigo
  9. TWICE
  10. Tyler, The Creator
  11. Stray Kids
  12. Metallica
  13. Fleetwood Mac
  14. ABBA 
  15. Beyonce
  16. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  17. NCT 127
  18. SEVENTEEN
  19. The Weeknd
  20. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stray Kids, one of the most well-known K-pop groups in the world, came in at number 11, narrowly missing the Top 10 by one spot. NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER were placed 16, 17, and 18 respectively. With this a total of six kpop artists made it to Top 20. 

Credits: BillBoard

