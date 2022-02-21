BTS and TXT bag TikTok Gold and Silver Creator Awards for crossing 10 million followers

BTS and Tomorrow X Together are awarded by TikTok Korea with 'Gold Award' at the TikTok Creator Awards which is given to the official account that has achieved 10 million followers by continuously presenting high-quality content. BTS and Tomorrow X Together also won the TikTok Creator Awards 'Silver Award', which is given to official accounts with more than 1 million followers.

If you look at the number of followers on the official TikTok account as of the 21st, BTS has 46.5 million, taking the unrivaled first place among domestic K-pop artists, and Tomorrow X Together, with more than 15.6 million, BTS among K-pop male groups. It has the second largest number of followers after As a male K-pop artist, only two teams, BTS and Tomorrow X Together, won the TikTok Creator Awards 'Gold Award’.

With the release of the remix version of 'Butter' in which Megan D. Stallion participated in the collaboration song 'My Universe' with Coldplay, BTS released content that can only be seen on TikTok, and received a favorable response from global music fans. Tomorrow X Together released the track highlights of the 2nd regular album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' and the repackage album 'Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' released last year on TikTok at the same time. communicated with fans.

In particular, the song 'Anti-Romantic' from 'Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE' is explosively popular, exceeding 100,000 content using only the word-of-mouth of users without any special promotion within a month after the release of the sound source. was obtained.

Meanwhile, BTS will hold a concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL' on March 10th and 12th-13th, and Tomorrow X Together will hold a fan live '2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER' on March 5th and 6th which will be held online and offline.

