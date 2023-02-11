BTS’ angelic vocalist Jimin talks about his plans for solo debut in March during a live

BTS ’ Jimin will meet fans through music broadcasts while making his solo debut in March. As a result of a South Korean media coverage on February 11th, Jimin will be on the music broadcast stage in time for the release of his solo album in March.

Officials from BIGHIT MUSIC, Jimin's agency, recently met with officials from music broadcasting to discuss Jimin's solo album, and it is expected that he will perform about two songs. On the 10th, through a live broadcast on Weverse, Jimin directly revealed about his comeback in March, saying, "I'm preparing a lot of things I can do with you." We are preparing a lot,” he said.

Through the music broadcast comeback stage, Jimin communicated directly with fans and announced a splendid solo debut. It is the first time Jimin has released his solo album since debuting as a member of BTS in 2013. Jimin has released a number of solo songs through his BTS songs. In addition to songs from albums such as 'Filter', 'Lie' and 'Serendipity', he also released the tvN drama 'Our Blues OST 'With You' and received a good response. Jimin showed off his solidity by collaborating with BIGBANG’s Taeyang's new comeback song 'VIBE' released on January 13th.

The music video for the new song 'VIBE', in which Big Bang's Taeyang collaborated with BTS's Jimin, has surpassed 71 million views on YouTube. The 'VIBE' music video surpassed 20 million views in one day of release, followed by 40 million views in 3 days, 50 million views in 6 days, and 60 million views in 14 days, proving the hot interest. The music video also ranks 7th on YouTube's Top 100 Korean Music Videos and remains in the top 10.

Meanwhile, 'VIBE' is a song that expresses the subtle emotions that can be felt through 'VIBE' in a relationship with each other with witty lyrics. The addictive beat and Taeyang and Jimin's charming voices harmonized. The 'VIBE' music video is attracting attention as the 'best ever' collaboration between Taeyang and Jimin.

ALSO READ: Hate To Love You Episode 1 and 2 Review: Teo Yoo, Kim Ok Bin and Kim Ji Hoon are a dynamic trio

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Are you excited for the solo debut? Let us know in the comments below.