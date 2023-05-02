BTS: Animation show Bastions featuring title song THE PLANET to premiere on May 14

Fans of both BTS and the action hero anime Bastions can now rejoice as the highly anticipated OST featuring the K-pop group is finally set to release. Timos Media, the company behind the anime's production, recently announced that the title track of the 'Bastions', titled 'The Planet', will be officially available on various music sites starting at 12 pm on the 1st.

Last month, 'Bastions' released a teaser video for the dance version of 'The Planet,' showcasing BTS' outstanding vocals and stunning visuals in perfect harmony. This teaser has since garnered significant attention from fans worldwide, further heightening the excitement for the official release of the music.

As BTS' first complete album in a while, the official release of the 'Bastions' OST has created much anticipation from the group's followers. The collaboration between BTS and 'Bastions' has been the talk of the town, with many fans eagerly anticipating how their favorite artists' musical styles will blend with the anime's action-packed storyline.

Fans of both BTS and anime can expect a thrilling and heart-pumping experience with the release of the 'Bastions' OST.

Bastions: Synopsis and Premiere

‘Bastions’ follows the story of a newcomer in the competitive hero world who uncovers the identity of the villain responsible for environmental destruction and saves the planet from crisis. The anime series is set to premiere on SBS-TV at 14:7 a.m. on the 30th. Fans of both BTS and anime can look forward to enjoying the synergy between these two incredible forces in the world of entertainment.

BTS in 2023

In 2023, BTS has undergone significant changes in terms of their artistic ventures. Part of the group has currently taken time off from music to fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the army while the rest of the members are continuing with their respective solo projects. Jungkook, for instance, has been appointed as the ambassador for fashion brand Calvin Klein, while Jimin has become the face of both Dior and Tiffany. SUGA, on the other hand, is actively touring the world and has also taken on the role of NBA’s global ambassador, representing the sport both in South Korea and internationally.

