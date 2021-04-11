BTS announce BANG BANG CON 2021 online concert to air on April 17

Mark your calendars! BTS members return with BANG BANG CON 2021 this April.

Mark your calendars, because BTS is coming! Well, we still don't have complete details on their upcoming comeback in May, but BTS members have another surprise in store. Yes, a brand new concert! BTS is returning with an exciting new BANG BANG CON concert for 2021! On April 10 IST, BTS took ARMY by surprise when they dropped the official teaser photo of the upcoming BANG BANG CON 2021 concert.

The teaser image is a colourful image of a pair of hands holding a device with BANG BANG CON 21 written on it. The online concert will be available on BANGTAN TV Youtube on April 17 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST). BTS captioned the image saying, "Knock knock, is this ARMY’s room?” before adding in the hashtags, “BANG BANG CON 21,” “It’s already been a year,” “Just like April of last year,” and “BTS’s concert that you can enjoy in your room.” Fans might recollect that BTS members hosted the first edition of BANG BANG CON in April 2020, where they streamed eight of their past concerts on YouTube for fans to relive past memories from the comfort of their homes. Two months later, in June, the group returned with a live online concert titled, BANG BANG CON: The Live.

You can check out the announcement below:

ARMY took to Twitter to express their surprise and excitement over this news. BANG BANG CON 2021, I'm So Excited and Wait What, took over worldwide Twitter trends. Meanwhile, BTS' Mic Drop Remix hit 900 million views on Youtube. This is their fifth music video to have achieved this feat after DNA, Boy With Luv, Dynamite and Fake Love. Congratulations to BTS!

