BTS announced as Global House Ambassadors for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton; JK & Hobi have different hair?

BTS officially becomes Louis Vuitton’s Newest House Ambassadors and eagle-eyed ARMY notice Jungkook and J-Hope sporting different hair colours. Read on to find out.

Is it even a regular working day if there is no BTS news? No, it isn't. On April 23, Luxury Brand Louis Vuitton announced BTS as their new house ambassadors. Calling them 'Pop Icons', Louis Vuitton praised them for the positive influence and impact they have upon a global audience. They added that they are pleased to welcome the members' RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook into the Louis Vuitton family. They shared a photo of the members sporting stylish clothing as a welcome photo.

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, shared that he looks forward to creating a meaningful collaboration through the fusion of luxury and contemporary culture. He also shared that there are many exciting projects in the pipeline. BTS members too shared that this is a meaningful moment for them and they look forward to their collaborations with Mr Virgil Abloh. BTS previously dressed in Louis Vuitton for the 63rd Grammy Awards in March this year.

You can check out Louis Vuitton's official tweet below:

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed ARMY have noticed Jungkook sporting purple hair and J-Hope sporting blonde hair in an Instagram story shared by the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh. Could this be for the brand collaboration or for their upcoming comeback? We will find out soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates.

