BTS announces 14-track 5th album, all we know so far about release, pre-order, world tour schedule and rumored Dua Lipa collab

South Korean pop icons, BTS, are ready for a comeback to the music industry. After a nearly four-year military hiatus, the team has announced plans for the release of their fifth full-length album. Dropping on March 20, 2026, it is all set to be RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s grand return to the music scene. An announcement was shared by the group’s agency on January 5, 0 am KST, confirming the plans. Here’s everything we know so far.

BTS’ comeback and world tour details

According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s notice at the crack of day today, the album, being called BTS The 5th Album for now, is the first album released by the group in three years and nine months. It features 14 tracks in total, a rare announcement made by the team, unlike previous albums’ promotional plans. It is said that the BTS members were ‘deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey’.

Basically, these are the stories by BTS for ARMY (their fandom) expressing their gratitude to them for waiting so long. The pre-order and release details were also confirmed as follows:

Pre-Order Opening Date: From 11 am, Friday, January 16, 2026 (KST)

Release Date: 1 pm, Friday, March 20, 2026 (KST)

Moreover, the group also confirmed a world tour with the official announcement of their schedule coming in on January 14 at 12 am.

Previously, a display was placed at the Sejong Center in Seoul on Sunday with the logo of BTS’ upcoming album, declaring that they’re back. The design of the three circles, earlier seen in their personal letters to fans, showcased a sun which the fans have linked to the possible name of the record. It will be the longest release for the group, for which they’ve given their admirers plenty of time to prepare.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from the fans who managed to crash the Weverse website shortly after the update was posted. It further ignited multiple rumors online, including the possibility of a Dua Lipa feature on a track; it only remains speculation as of now.

