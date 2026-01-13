BTS announces 34-city World Tour starting April 2026, India missing from list with more concerts planned

BTS is planning the biggest world tour, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Even before revealing the name of their upcoming album or sharing its promotional plans, the South Korean septet has made a big step towards their highly anticipated comeback to the music scene. On January 14, KST local time, the agency’s social media accounts were updated with plans for their upcoming new tour, which is all set to kickstart from April 9, 2026, in the Korean city of Goyang.

The BIGHIT MUSIC act has long been awaiting a return to their fans. After a military hiatus that lasted 3 years and another few months for the group to prep their music while working in the US, they’re ready to take back their space in the entertainment business. BTS has revealed a tour that spans their home country, South Korea, alongside South America, North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, covering much of the globe in a true world tour sense.

Here’s BTS’ tour schedule as announced on January 14

India not among the currently announced BTS tour plan but here’s why we’re optimistic

Amid all the excitement, Indian fans of BTS who have long been waiting for any update on the group’s visit to the country may have to wait longer. After member V hinted at the team coming to the South Asian land for their tour stop, there is no Indian city among the 34 names announced for the upcoming tour so far. However, all hope may not be lost as the poster for the stops also revealed that more dates will be announced later, including stops in Japan, the Middle East, and other places.

Meanwhile, the group is also gearing up to release a new album on March 20, 2026, as previously announced. It would be their first new album in over three years and nine months. Called their 5th regular album as of now, the full-length record has not yet revealed its name to the public, with many even speculating that it would be an eponymous release for the group, marking their historic return. With the tour drop, it seems only more plausible due to the absence of a tour name.

