BTS announces anthology album ‘Proof’ with 3 new tracks; Logo revealed

The day has finally arrived! BTS has announced the name of their upcoming album release and we cannot stop screaming. As the clock hit 0 AM KST on May 5 (8:30 PM IST, May 4), BTS dropped a teaser for their comeback. A live stream on BTS’ official YouTube channel BANGTANTV revealed the logo.

Soon an announcement came in unveiling the plans for June. An anthology album with 3 CDs containing BTS’ past tracks is set to drop and with this, 3 new songs will be added to the mix. A recall of their past albums, their present selves, and their future, ‘Proof’ will be made available with pre-orders starting at 11 AM on May 5, 2022 (KST).

The logo reveal was posted with a caption that pointed to BTS' past comeback dates for albums '2 COOL 4 SKOOL', 'O!RUL8,2?', 'Skool Luv Affair' and 'Dark & Wild', finally pointing towards the new album release date. Check out the new logo below.

Read the full announcement below.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support.

The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors.

The anthology album "Proof" that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.

We hope that you look forward to BTS' anthology album "Proof", and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come.

Pre-order date: starts 11 AM, Thursday, May 5, 2022 (KST)

Release date: 1 PM, Friday, June 10, 2022 (KST)”

How excited are you for the release of ‘Proof’? Let us know below.

