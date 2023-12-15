BTS announces BEYOND THE STAGE documentary photobook THE DAY WE MEET: Know release date and pre-order details

BTS' agency, BIG MUSIC, announced the release of the K-pop group's photobook titled BEYOND THE STAGE BTS documentary photobook: THE DAY WE MEET. As soon as the teaser poster was revealed on December 13, BTS ARMY couldn't contain their excitement. Later, the agency unveiled the trailer, followed by the release of preview cuts.

On December 14, KST, the septet revealed the release date details, the photobook contents, and more. Let's discover what's in the photobook and why it is so precious for BTS fans!

BTS' BEYOND THE STAGE documentary photobook: THE DAY WE MEET: Details

The BTS documentary photobook is approximately 600 pages long and has featured the moments of BTS members since its debut. The photobook captures the members' daily life shenanigans, behind-the-scenes glimpses from various photoshoots, stage performances, and more.

The photobook is a visual treat for BTS ARMY as it conveys the passion, struggles, and moments of joy the K-pop group has experienced on and off stage. It also includes interview snippets to express the K-pop idols' feelings and thoughts. This photobook is an innovative way to connect with fans, even though the members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

The photobook is scheduled for official release on December 22. The pre-order schedule for the BTS photobook has been uploaded on Weverse, and the window opens from December 15 till December 21. As a pre-order benefit, BTS ARMY will be provided a special present in the form of BEYOND THE STAGE 2024 DESK CALENDAR (limited stock).

Take a look at Preview Cuts of BTS’ BEYOND THE STAGE documentary photobook: THE DAY WE MEET:

BTS’ recent activities

BTS is a global sensation. Managed by BIGHIT MUSIC, the group consists of seven members: Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet has garnered worldwide recognition since its debut in 2013. The iconic K-pop group has dazzled the audience with its beautiful melodies, covering different genres from hip-hop to rap! Some of its notable songs include Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter, and more.

Further, the K-pop idols left the BTS ARMY in tears as they entered the military. The oldest member, Jin, enrolled in December 2022, followed by J-Hope and Jimin in April and September 2023. The rest of the members, RM and V, enlisted on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook reported on duty the next day (December 12). As the seven members reunited at RM and V's see-off ceremony, their pictures went viral on social media.

BTS' remarkable achievements

2023 has been a remarkable year for the group. From becoming the first K-pop act to surpass 37 billion streams on Spotify to featuring on Google's 25th Anniversary 'Most Searched Playground' Game, BTS has reached several milestones this year.

BTS songs have also topped the global charts this year. Recently, on December 14, KST, BTS' rap song, Love Yourself: Tear, which was released five years back in May 2018, secured the No. 1 spot on the US iTunes chart.

In 2022, BTS announced an infinite hiatus as group members decided to pursue their solo careers. V's Layover, Jungkook's GOLDEN, and Jimin's FACE - these solo debut albums by BTS members were released in 2023 and were trending on the charts.

