BTS announces ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ online concert to be held on THIS date

ARMYs it’s time to rejoice! On September 15, the megahit K-pop septet shared a video announcing their plans to hold ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24 at 6:30 PM KST (3 PM IST). The online concert will be streamed exclusively on the global fan community platform Weverse. Further details about the ticketing will be provided soon.

A bright orange coloured poster, that followed the theme of the ‘Butter’ CD release accompanied the announcement.

The seven members came together to invite the fans for their concert as they grooved to their chart-topping number.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s notice reads,

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



“BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” will be held on Sunday, October 24 as an online live-streaming event.



Wherever you are, that’s where our stage will be! Join in and dance together.

We don’t need permission to dance ~



We will provide additional notices with details on reserving your online streaming tickets.



Thank you.”

This will be BTS’ first concert in about a year since ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ held in October 2020. Astonishing performances were showed through cutting edge technologies such as AR and XR, BTS was able to connect with fans in a more personal and closer way. An ‘ARMY on Air’ event was also planned to enhance the feel of the online concert aired in over 191 regions.

In other news, BTS recently announced their collaboration with Coldplay called ‘My Universe’ releasing on September 24.

Will you be watching the concert? Let us know beow.