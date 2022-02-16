BTS announces concert dates with online and offline attendance for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’

There’s nothing like home! And true to the adage, BTS is set to experience the feeling of returning home after a good 2.5 years. On February 16, BTS announced the dates for their upcoming March concert in Seoul, South Korea. Needless to say, fans are overjoyed at the news as the wait for an offline meet in the group’s homeland has been a desperate one for the members as well as the ARMY.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s notice, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ will be held for 3 days on March 10, 13 and 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The concerts on March 10 and 13 will be available for offline attendance and online simultaneous viewing for international audiences. Meanwhile the concert on March 14 will be taking a different path where it can be attended in-person as well as watched through the movie theatres. Select cinemas will be live streaming the BTS concert on its third day for a unique experience for the fans.

With a slideshow of their monumental 4 day sold out shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in December 2021, BTS announced their return to the music world as the group went on a resting hiatus post the concerts. Their next stop being the heart of South Korea, BTS and their fans are in for ones full of emotional hellos and splendid shows. Check out the spot video for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’.

