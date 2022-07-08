BTS announces global concert in October for the 2030 Busan World Expo

BTS will be holding a concert! The ARMY can rejoice as a concert has been announced for the South Korean superstars later this year. This comes in lieu of their appointment as the ambassadors of the 2030 Busan World Expo. In a strategy meeting held on July 7, Park Jung Wook, the secretary general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee, Lee Sung Kwon, the deputy economic mayor of Busan, and Park Ji Won, the CEO of HYBE were present to discuss the upcoming plans.

The points of their meeting agenda included the plan for a ceremony to officially appoint BTS as the ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo as well as a discussion to hold a global concert by BTS, among other things.

By the end, it was revealed that BTS will indeed conduct a global concert in the month of October to strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo. It was also decided that an appointment ceremony will be held later this month, establishing BTS as the ambassadors for the event.

HYBE CEO Park Ji Won expressed their plans to co-operate and take part in promotional activities involving BTS for Busan’s bid in regards to the 2030 Busan World Expo. They emphasized the national importance of the project and agreed to introduce plans that will help with the promotions.

The appointment ceremony and the global concert in October seem to have marked the start of BTS’ responsibilities as the ambassadors of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Are you looking forward to BTS’ upcoming concert? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA’s profile merges with Agust D, ARMYs speculate solo album to follow after J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’