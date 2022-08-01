BTS announces the grand return of ’Run BTS’ variety show after a 10-month break; New episodes from THIS date

BTS ARMY we have the best news for you! The draught of OT7 BTS content, especially in the form of our favourite weekly catch-up with the boys is about to be over. On August 1, the septet came through with a happy announcement that we’re sure had their fans jumping out of their seats with excitement.

According to the video shared on the group’s official social media handles, ‘Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode’ has been announced through a teaser. In the video, the seven members revealed that BTS’ own show called ‘Run BTS’ will be making a return after 10 months. Promising more fun after recharging themselves, they asked the fans to look forward to the release soon. The new episode will premiere on August 16, Tuesday.

Check out the official video below.

With the closing of their announcement, BTS members began jamming to their track ‘Run BTS’, off of their latest full group release, anthology album ‘Proof’ that dropped in June. It seems that the song is set to be used as the opening for the new season of the show. BTS finds it to be the most apt and so do we.

‘Run BTS’ is the South Korean group’s web series that first started in August 2015 and has since released 156 episodes. Through BTS’ rise as one of the greatest acts in the world, right from their humble days, all have been captured as entertaining content over the years. It aired its last episode on October 12, 2021 before announcing a break. The show continues to be a source of happiness for the millions of fans around the world as it explores many sides of the seven members.

Are you excited for the return of ‘Run BTS’?

