BTS announces Las Vegas concerts for 4 days; Simultaneous viewing at the same venue as Grammy Awards

On February 23, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the next stop for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ and it’s none other than Sin City. Extending their plans of concerts and hopping from their homeland concerts this March, BTS will be heading to Las Vegas in April. The 4-day show will be held on April 8,9 and April 15, 16 at the Allegiant Stadium, USA.

The last day of the concert, April 16, will also include a live streaming option for global fans. What’s more is all four days of the shows can be viewed right outside the stadium in a ‘Live Play’ area where fans can watch the concert on a large screen and take part in on-ground events. This will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena which also happens to be the venue for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards which have been rescheduled to April 3.

BTS is likely to be in attendance at the Grammy Awards following their second nomination in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category as BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement includes placing priority on the members’ health in accordance with the concerts and the award show, however nothing has been revealed so far.

After their official rest, BTS is back to work and have taken to live streaming. They will hold their first offline concert in their home ground on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The concert on March 12 can also be viewed in theatres internationally.

