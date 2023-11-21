BTS announces Monuments: Beyond The Star; documentary premieres on THIS date in December

BTS recently thrilled ARMY by revealing a teaser and poster for their latest project, the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. This exciting unveiling has set the stage for an in-depth exploration of the band's journey and story. Fans can anticipate an immersive dive into BTS's world, likely filled with captivating moments and insights into their lives beyond the spotlight.

BTS give a glimpse of their lives beyond stardom in the teaser for upcoming docuseries; BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

On November 20, BTS released the teaser and poster heralding their upcoming documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. This eagerly anticipated eight-part series promises an immersive journey spanning the remarkable decade-long career of the sensational K-pop group.

The documentary aims to delve deep into BTS's unparalleled trajectory, offering insights into the challenges they conquered while achieving unprecedented milestones. The teaser, a brief but tantalizing 15-second snippet, hinted at an exclusive interview featuring the band members: JungKook, V, Jimin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jin, and RM. It sets the stage for an in-depth exploration of their personal and professional odyssey.

BTS catapulted into stardom in 2013 with their debut album, 2 Cool 4 Skool, introducing their maiden single, No More Dream. Since this momentous inception, their journey has been nothing short of phenomenal. From individual solo projects to shattering records collectively and individually, embarking on global tours, and actively participating in civic responsibilities, BTS has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

Beyond their musical achievements, the documentary seeks to capture the essence of their growth, resilience, and the significance of their cultural impact. It promises an intimate narrative, offering fans a rare glimpse into the lives of these global icons, showcasing not only their soaring successes but also the trials and tribulations they faced along the way.

Watch the teaser here:

Moreover, amidst the excitement surrounding their documentary series, BTS has further stirred anticipation by hinting at a planned reunion in 2025. This revelation has sparked fervent discussions among ARMY, the devoted fan base, speculating on what this gathering might entail and the potential surprises BTS might have in store for their fans.

As the countdown begins for BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, fans worldwide eagerly await this captivating chronicle, poised to offer a profound and authentic portrayal of BTS's extraordinary journey, evolution, and enduring legacy.

When, where and how to watch BTS Monument: Beyond The Star

Starting December 20, the docuseries will exclusively premiere on Disney+. Fans can anticipate the release of two new episodes every Wednesday thereafter.

