BTS announces music show pre-recording with ARMY on debut anniversary; To launch #MyBTStory with fans

On June 6 at 8:30 pm IST, BTS announced a pre-recording for Mnet’s music show ‘M COUNTDOWN’. The announcement includes a notice about live show participation on Thursday, June 16, but it was the special, highlighted section included that immediately caught everyone’s eye.

The Weverse notice announces that as the pre-recording is scheduled for June 13, which is BTS’ debut anniversary, the number of participants has been significantly increased. The notice reads, “We have increased the scope of the event and number of participants allowed in the show to accommodate more ARMY as this recording will be held on a special day for BTS and ARMY. We look forward to your enthusiastic participation.”

The notice further elaborates that the recording for the music show will be held at the Jangchung Arena for 4000 ARMYs, and 100 more participants will be wait listed. It had been announced previously that BTS will be going back to music shows to promote their anthology album ‘Proof’ and its lead single, ‘Yet to Come’.

Meanwhile, on June 7 at 3:30 am IST, BTS dropped a letter addressed from the group to their fans. Captioned “We want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we've had so far. What's your #MyBTStory?”, the letter reads “Beginning this Saturday, we want to ask you to share your BTS stories with us, and each other, on YouTube Shorts.”

Read the full letter, below:

Following this, at 4 am IST, YouTube released more details about this special event with BTS for ARMY. Titled #MyBTStory, the event will launch on June 10 and will take place through YouTube Shorts.

After the launch, BTS members’ #MyBTStory videos will drop, with V’s on June 17, followed by SUGA on June 20, RM on June 22, Jungkook on June 24, Jimin on June 27, Jin on June 29, and J-Hope on July 1.

BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ drops on June 10, ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

