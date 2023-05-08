BTS announces physical OST album for Bastions with all 7 members: Pre-order details, release date, more

The physical soundtrack album for the upcoming 3D action hero animation, ‘Bastions,’ will soon be available for pre-order. Produced by Timos Media, the new K-animation will allow fans to pre-order its OST album on several online, starting at 2 p.m. on May 8. The album is expected to be released on May 25 for purchase.

The album and title track The Planet

The upcoming album is anticipated to comprise 'THE PLANET', which is the title track for the OST and has gained attention for featuring all members of BTS, along with other songs that will enhance the storyline's immersion. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what songs will be included.

Earlier, 'Bastions' announced that 'THE PLANET' will be officially released on May 12 at 1 p.m., before its first broadcast. Last month, two teasers were released, one being the dance version teaser, and the other being a 30-second music video teaser, both featuring BTS' vocals and attracting attention. Following the release of the teaser, fans shared their excitement through a range of comments, such as ‘Jungkook's intro is incredible,’ ‘Jimin's voice is like a jewel,’ ‘I'm already addicted after just one verse,’ ‘This is pure bliss,’ ‘I'm eagerly anticipating the full version,’ ‘An animation OST is a breath of fresh air,’ and ‘I can't wait to hear the complete song soon.’

When is it going to be released?

The upcoming 3D action hero animation series, 'Bastions,' follows the journey of a group of young heroes as they unveil the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and save the world while growing into true heroes themselves. With 'environmental pollution' as a central theme, the series aims to spread positivity and deliver a message while providing entertainment. Furthermore, 'Bastions' stands out from other animated series by collaborating with K-pop artists, marking the first time a Korean animated show.

On May 12 at 1 p.m., the title track of the show's OST, 'THE PLANET,' featuring BTS, will be released. The full album will be available for purchase on May 25. SBS will air the first episode of 'Bastions' at 7:30 a.m. on May 14. After the teaser was released, fans expressed their anticipation for the full version of the track and the upcoming series.

BTS' inclusion in the ‘Bastions’ OST album has created a buzz among fans and the gaming community. With the pre-orders starting today, fans can't wait to get their hands on the album and hear the group's new track. This collaboration is yet another example of BTS' global appeal and their willingness to collaborate with various brands and artists.

