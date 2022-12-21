BTS announces re-release of all Run BTS episodes on YouTube: 5 favourites to start off with

BTS’ super famous variety show ‘Run BTS’ is available to watch on YouTube starting today. An announcement was shared on the group’s social media channels, “From the very first episode to the latest one, now you can watch #RunBTS on YouTube! Episodes to be uploaded every day in chronological order”, read the post. Soon after, the first 40 episodes were made live on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel and the same will continue for the next 3 days. The program has so far been exclusive to VLive and Weverse, with only a few recent episodes released on the red video giant.

‘Run BTS’ has been a fan-loved show by the South Korean icons that first began in 2015 and has continued till the last episode 155 and has since returned for special editions every few weeks. As many new fans are likely to join the BTS ARMY soon with this new step, here are our recommendations for you to start your purple journey. Episode 1 - Open Kicking you off on the right foot, why not go right where the story first began? It’s a short 3 minutes 41 seconds episode with the seven members introducing themselves and their upcoming shenanigans on what would become one of the most popular K-pop variety shows. It starts off with the group’s take on their own ‘Boyz With Fun’ which was released on the album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’ in 2015, the group was then promoting, as they tweaked the lyrics to launch their own program. It heads into the dance number ‘Dope’ with its iconic “Welcome, first time with BTS?” They promote the app as well as their own show and peek into the chaos that awaits. Nothing better than getting right into it from the start.

Episode 11 - Back to School BTS returned with more regular episodes and increased the duration as well, after taking a break in early 2016. The following year they put out some of their most funny episodes and this one takes the crown for being one of the best ever. Another skit was performed, this time with their own script. Here the legendary Min Yoonji, SUGA’s female alter ego came to be and has become a point of jest among the fans. More memes such as Jin screaming, RM breaking the toy gun, and more were made. In order to get one to understand the meme land of the BTS world, this is a very important episode.

Episode 20 - Korean Food War What happens when you put 7 non-cooks into a cooking studio and make them create? Chaotic fun, that’s right. This was also the time that the theme song which is occasionally changed, was made to be their then-latest release ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’. Member Jin is known to have little experience with cooking, he was made the chef for the day as he tried out the dishes made by two teams. Fans would remember how some very creative dishes were used for plating and at the same time, a super sticky concoction was also made.

Episode 24 - BTS versus Zombies With the show getting popular, the scale of the shoots was also raising. BTS headed to the popular EVERLAND Resort at night time for their next ‘Run BTS’ episode and it was right out of a horror movie. As soon as they were on their way, zombies took over their bus. They were assigned tasks while they also fought their fears- the zombies. The whole episode is a burst of fun as the BTS members get scared out of their wits and is a must-watch for unending laughter. They won coupons and did their best for more cackles.

Episode 33 - BTS X Manito 1 One of our personal favourites, we advise you to keep tissues handy as you might end up shedding tears from laughing too hard. BTS were made each other’s Manito aka the person responsible for taking care of someone throughout the episode. In the first part of the two, they had gifts assigned for each person, hand-picked by the members themselves and also the task they had to complete in order to succeed. They ended up playing games and made some very photos while jumping. Not only the viewers, but the BTS members also ended up on the floor in splits while filming it.

