BTS announces Us, Ourselves, and BTS photo folio ‘We’; Jungkook leaves for Qatar World Cup promotions
BTS will be releasing their special photobook following members Jungkook, RM and Jimin’s individual ones.
BTS photo folio
On October 23, it was announced that BTS will be releasing a full group photo folio next. Titled Us, Ourselves, and BTS, it is called ‘We’. The photo folio is being referred to as the “the time when we dream of the 7 of us becoming 1.” An athletic meet named K-retro Sports Day where the group is divided into white and blue teams has been set up while the other theme is of Self Camera. The title is in line with the individual photobook concepts which were called Me, Myself and ‘BTS member name’.
Preview photos
The first set of preview photos were released in response to the two themes of the photo folio. The Self Camera showed the seven members dressed in chic outfits as they snapped away using a self camera. The next was the sports day theme which showed them divided into 2 sides with Jimin, SUGA, Jungkook, and RM on the white team, and Jin, J-Hope, and V on the other team, Blue. A notice regarding the project revealed that it will be released on January 11, 2023. While a line read, “At the end of the photobook, there’s also a teaser that’s sure to get ARMY excited for what’s to come next.”, making the fans curious about the group’s future plans, many were also looking forward to yet another full group project.
Jungkook enroute Qatar
On October 24, Korean media outlets reported on youngest member Jungkook’s solo schedule. He was seen at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center as he left for Qatar. The same was reported to have been for FIFA World Cup promotions, however no further details were shared except that Jungkook will be using a private plane for the visit. Earlier, it was reported that BTS will be participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s song project. Jungkook’s departure has raised more questions if BTS will indeed be performing at the opening ceremony.
