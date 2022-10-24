BTS announces Us, Ourselves, and BTS photo folio ‘We’; Jungkook leaves for Qatar World Cup promotions

BTS photo folio

On October 23, it was announced that BTS will be releasing a full group photo folio next. Titled Us, Ourselves, and BTS, it is called ‘We’. The photo folio is being referred to as the “the time when we dream of the 7 of us becoming 1.” An athletic meet named K-retro Sports Day where the group is divided into white and blue teams has been set up while the other theme is of Self Camera. The title is in line with the individual photobook concepts which were called Me, Myself and ‘BTS member name’.

Preview photos

The first set of preview photos were released in response to the two themes of the photo folio. The Self Camera showed the seven members dressed in chic outfits as they snapped away using a self camera. The next was the sports day theme which showed them divided into 2 sides with Jimin, SUGA, Jungkook, and RM on the white team, and Jin, J-Hope, and V on the other team, Blue. A notice regarding the project revealed that it will be released on January 11, 2023. While a line read, “At the end of the photobook, there’s also a teaser that’s sure to get ARMY excited for what’s to come next.”, making the fans curious about the group’s future plans, many were also looking forward to yet another full group project.