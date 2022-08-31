BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’ climbs back to number one on Billboard’s World Albums chart

BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’ is remaining steady on Billboard’s charts! According to the latest update, ‘Proof’ has risen to rank number one on Billboard’s World Albums chart. This marks the album’s fourth week ranking at number one, and 11th week ranking in the chart overall. Further, the album has also climbed up to number 74 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, BTS’ recent collaborations are also holding steady on Billboard’s charts. Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaborative single ‘Left and Right’ ranks at number 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week. The track has also risen to number 17 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, ranks at number 60 on the Hot 100 chart. Further, the single remains at number two on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS debuted in June 2013. As a group, BTS’ most recent release is their anthology album ‘Proof’, released in June 2022, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

Following this, BTS began their second chapter, in which the group will carry out team activities and individual activities in parallel. BTS’ J-Hope became the first member of the group to release a solo album, with ‘Jack In The Box’ dropping in July. Soon after, the BTS member went on to perform a solo set at Lollapalooza, as a headliner. Meanwhile, BTS is also set to hold a free concert in October, in Busan, South Korea.

