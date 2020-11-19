BTS to appear on Good Morning America; GMA CONFIRMS ‘BTS will kick off your week with special performance’

BTS will be appearing on TV show Good Morning America as confirmed by the talk show on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they tweeted.

South Korean all-boy band BTS is returning to TV show Good Morning America! Earlier today, the ABC morning talk show has announced that BTS will be performing on the Monday, November 23 episode, making sure that their ARMY’s week is off to a great start.

In other news, the band BTS is set to make their comeback on November 20 with their full album BE (Deluxe Edition), which features the title track Life Goes On. This weekend, they’ll also be performing at the 2020 American Music Awards, where they’re nominated for two trophies.

MONDAY ON @GMA: @BTS_twt is kicking off your week with a very special performance! #BTSonGMA#BTS#ARMYhttps://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/TiqPY0SRMh

— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2020

In case you missed it, just yesterday, BTS gave a preview at their much-anticipated comeback music video! With the group gearing up for a return this week with the album BE (Deluxe Edition), they shared their first MV teaser for the title track Life Goes On. The video’s credits share that member Jungkook was the director! The album features direct participation from the group members in the music, concept, design, direction, and more.

ALSO READ: BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun, Nana and NU’EST groove to Dynamite; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×