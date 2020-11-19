  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS to appear on Good Morning America; GMA CONFIRMS ‘BTS will kick off your week with special performance’

BTS will be appearing on TV show Good Morning America as confirmed by the talk show on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they tweeted.
7878 reads Mumbai
BTS to appear on Good Morning AmericaBTS to appear on Good Morning America; GMA CONFIRMS ‘BTS will kick off your week with special performance’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South Korean all-boy band BTS is returning to TV show Good Morning America! Earlier today, the ABC morning talk show has announced that BTS will be performing on the Monday, November 23 episode, making sure that their ARMY’s week is off to a great start. 

 

In other news, the band BTS is set to make their comeback on November 20 with their full album BE (Deluxe Edition), which features the title track Life Goes On. This weekend, they’ll also be performing at the 2020 American Music Awards, where they’re nominated for two trophies.

In case you missed it, just yesterday, BTS gave a preview at their much-anticipated comeback music video! With the group gearing up for a return this week with the album BE (Deluxe Edition), they shared their first MV teaser for the title track Life Goes On. The video’s credits share that member Jungkook was the director! The album features direct participation from the group members in the music, concept, design, direction, and more. 

 

ALSO READ: BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun, Nana and NU’EST groove to Dynamite; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

You may like these
BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment acquires Zico and Dvwn’s KOZ Entertainment; KOZ CEO confirms the news
Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon for making her youth colourful
Korean Newsmakers of the Week: BTS unboxes BE Album, Hospital Playlist S2 in the making & Song Joong Ki's note
BTS: V's friend receives concert invite from Son Seung Yeon; Suga eyes Grammys while RM reveals 'new dream'
BTS: RM, Suga reveal the inspiration behind Spring Day lyrics; Jimin recalls almost throwing up at 2018 BBMAs
BTS to perform at SBS’ Gayo Daejeon 2020; Event to be held in Daegu with The Wonder Year theme

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement