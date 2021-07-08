BTS to appear on The Tonight Show for special 2 Night Musical event; To perform Permission To Dance & Butter

BTS is returning to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on these dates! Read on to find out the details.

We are less than 24 hours away from BTS' new comeback track, Permission To Dance and we cannot contain our excitement! Permission To Dance marks BTS' second collaboration with Ed Sheeran, with whom they have previously collaborated on the melodious song, Make It Right! While we are anticipating the release of Permission To Dance, BTS is already rocking the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their smash-hit summer bop, Butter extending its winning streak to its sixth consecutive week now! This calls for a double celebration, right? And indeed we have one!

The famous American talk-show host Jimmy Fallon will welcome the global superstars on THE TONIGHT SHOW on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 for a special two-night musical takeover! The group will present the USA television debut of their highly anticipated song, “Permission To Dance” on July 13 and chat with Fallon about everything happening with the band! Then, on night two, July 14, BTS will deliver a performance of their latest universal smash hit “Butter.”

You can check out the official tweet below:

Permission to freak out?! @BTS_twt is returning to #FallonTonight next week! Tune in for a 2 day takeover event with performances of #PermissionToDance & #Butter Tues 7/13 & Wed 7/14! pic.twitter.com/RBc6OR5OLz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS landed an impressive total of seven albums in the top 15 World Albums chart for the week ending on July 10. Map of the Soul: 7, BE, Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Her, Map of the Soul: Persona, Love Yourself: Answer and Skool Luv Affair all feature on the list. Congratulations to BTS!

BTS will release Permission To Dance on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Answer a few questions & we'll reveal which 'Tae' is your ultimate bias

Are you excited to watch BTS x Jimmy Fallon? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Butter special album releasing? Butter special album will be releasing on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

Credits :Big Hit Music

Share your comment ×