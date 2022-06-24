BTS appointed as ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid; To hold global concert for the same

On June 24, HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong Joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall. In an effort to promote Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, under the agreement, 21st-century pop icons BTS have been appointed as the ambassadors for the same.

Along with being appointed as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo, to promote the bid, BTS will be holding a global concert. Further, as goodwill ambassadors, BTS will be participating in activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which votes for the host country of the Expo. The memorandum also includes that BTS will be required to spread promotional videos via official social media channels, and provide photos and videos for Busan’s digital campaigns.

HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk shared, “Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and HYBE will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan.”

Meanwhile, Busan’s Mayor Park Heong Joon commented, “I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of BTS and HYBE for accepting to be the ambassadors of the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The group’s support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.”

More information about BTS’ activities as ambassadors, as well as the global concert, will be shared in the future.

