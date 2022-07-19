BTS appointed as Honorary Ambassadors for World EXPO 2030 Busan; Ceremony highlights inside

On July 7, the secretary general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee Park Jung Wook, the deputy economic mayor of Busan Lee Sung Kwon, and the CEO of HYBE Park Ji Won took part in a strategy meeting to discuss upcoming plans involving BTS as the ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

During the course of the meeting, it was revealed that an appointment ceremony will be held in July, establishing BTS as the honorary ambassadors for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. An update on the same was shared yesterday, July 18, announcing that the ceremony will take place on July 19 from 1 pm IST to 1:30 pm IST, and will be live-streamed via the official YouTube channel of World Expo 2030, Busan.

The ceremony began with the introduction of the attendees, followed by welcome addresses. The co-chairman, Han Duck Soo, extended special thanks to BTS by saying ‘Burn it up’ and quoting the group’s lyrics, “Light it up like dynamite”. He also asked the group to engage in many activities for Busan’s World Expo Bid. HYBE’s CEO Park Ji Won was also one of the welcome address speakers.

Appointment plaques and badges were then awarded to BTS, beginning with RM, followed by Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, officially appointing the members as Honorary Ambassadors. BTS’ RM also spoke briefly on behalf of the group, changing up the septet’s introduction to say “2! 3! BU! SAN!” instead of “Bang! Tan!” and inviting chuckles. He continued by saying that it was an honour to be chosen as the ambassadors, and that BTS will do their best by employing different kinds of activities, starting with the Global Busan Concert in October.

Following the ceremony, BTS also shared photos from the ceremony via their Twitter account:

Watch the ceremony, below:

