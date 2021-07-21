BTS appointed as Special Presidential envoy; To attend the UN General Assembly again

Global superstars indeed! BTS will be taking their message to the United Nations, once again. The group has been appointed as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture" by the President of South Korea Moon Jae In. Following this, the group is said to be attending the United Nations General Assembly that will be taking place in September this year.

The South Korean Presidential Office announced through a spokesperson that the appointment decision was made taking into account the aim to “raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to future generations and to strengthen the nation's diplomatic power across the world in line with South Korea’s elevated status in the International community.”

“The appointment is a part of an attempt to broaden the nation’s diplomatic spectrum and enhance the international standing of the nation that brings to light global issues through collaborations with individuals who perform outstanding activities around the world.”

Following this, the group is said to attend various conferences around the world. They will be back at the United Nations General Assembly to “share a message of hope and comfort to young people: in September.

Previously, BTS has attended the 73rd and 75th UN General Assemblies, owing to their anti-violence campaign with UNICEF. In 2018, member and leader RM gave a moving speech at the 73rd Assembly, prompting praises from diplomats, the general public, and fans around the world. For the 75th Assembly last year, the group attended the event virtually and shared their message through a video bringing comfort to people.

Watch the video below.

We await to see what this visit of BTS to the UN General Assembly brings.

