BTS’ appointment ceremony as Honorary Ambassadors of World EXPO 2030 Busan to be live-streamed; Details inside

On June 24, HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong Joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), under which BTS were appointed as ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. Following this, the official Twitter account for the World Expo 2030 Busan’s bid committee released details for BTS’ appointment ceremony.

According to the Tweet, the ceremony for BTS’ appointment as honorary ambassadors will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of World Expo 2030, Busan. This live stream is scheduled for July 19 (Tuesday) at 4:30 pm KST (1 pm IST). Check out the Tweet below, for the official link:

Previously, in a video released on the same YouTube channel, BTS had shared, “We are very honored to be named ambassadors for such a meaningful event. If the World Expo opens in Busan in 2030, Korea will have become the seventh country to have held the world’s three mega-events, along with the World Cup and the Olympics!” They continued, “We are so happy that BTS will take part in advocating for the 2030 Busan World Expo! Not only will we be advocating for the World Expo to happen in Busan, but BTS and HYBE will also continue our work to help progress Korean culture.”

Further, BTS will be holding a global concert to support Busan’s bid for the world expo, and the same will be taking place in the month of October. As goodwill ambassadors, BTS will also be participating in activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which votes for the host country.

