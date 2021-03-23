BTS are all set to appear on KBS' exclusive talk show Let's BTS; Shin Dong Yeop & Jang Do Yeon to host them

BTS members have completed the recording for KBS special exclusive talk show Let's BTS, with Shin Dong Yeop as the MC and Jang Do Yeon as the special MC.

It is wonderful to watch BTS members make appearances on Korean variety TV/ talk shows once again. The superstar septet have been busy with their world domination agenda for a while now, and now in the recent few months, have been making regular TV appearances on their home turf. Last month, they confirmed their appearance on tvN's special episode, You Quiz On The Block, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk. ARMY are charmed by BTS' ethereal visuals and delightful smiles in the brief teasers released on social media. Now, BTS members have confirmed their appearance on another special show.

According to a report carried out by iMBC, BTS members have completed filming the filming of the KBS special exclusive talk show Let's BTS! The special show will be hosted by Shin Dong Yeop as the MC and Jang Do Yeon as the special MC. It is reported that BTS members have revealed 'never heard before' details about themselves, their journey to superstardom and their future plans. It will be a very meaningful and in-depth talk show and certainly a treat for ARMY. In addition to that, there will be a special VCR recording where fans will get to see an exclusive glimpse of the septet's chemistry and bromance and BTS members will make confessions about fellow bandmates, which they have never before.

The 2021 Special Talk Show called Let's BTS, which will be a special gift for ARMY around the world and is scheduled to broadcast on KBS 2TV for 100 minutes starting at 10:40 pm on March 29th.

