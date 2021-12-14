BTS are now the artists with the most number 1s on Billboard's 'Digital Song Sales'

Another day and another BTS record! On Billboard's latest chart update, BTS is now the artist with the most weeks at number 1 on Billboard's 'Digital Song Sales' chart with 46 weeks, breaking their tie with 'Folklore' singer Taylor Swift.

Also, BTS' 'Butter' re-enters the chart at number 1 and now ties with the group's own 'Dynamite' as the longest-running number 1 hit songs on Billboard's 'Digital Song Sales' chart, both charting 18 weeks at number 1 in the chart's history.

Meanwhile, The members of BTS are ready to dive into a new universe with their upcoming original webtoon series, '7 Fates: CHAKHO'. The brand new original webtoon created and distributed by HYBE Labels in partnership with Naver Webtoon is inspired by traditional Korean myths, and the title also takes inspiration from Joseon dynasty era hunters, known as chakhogapsa. It tells the story of seven hunters who must fight against legendary creatures to protect their city from evil.

The members look dapper in shades of black and white outfits, looking every inch the legendary hunters they are set to play in the webtoon. '7 Fates: CHAKHO' with BTS will be released worldwide beginning on January 14, 2022.

