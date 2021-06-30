BTS are ready for summer holiday in latest concept photos; Fans congratulate 'Golden Producer JK' for 1st win

BTS sets temperatures soaring with the new concept photos for Butter's new special album. Check out the photos below.

It is an interesting guessing game at this point as to 'What kind of a concept photo BTS will come up with next?' The talented and stylish septet have experimented with a range of different concepts from the members being seated around a table, looking uber stylish in high-fashion outfits with matching accessories and iridescent hair colours; to paying a fitting tribute to Michael Jackson's mega-hit 'Smooth Criminal' with handcuffs, boiler suits and mug shots and finally, donning denim outfits and cosplaying the 'attractive car-washing dudes at the gas station' concept in the third concept photos!

In the fourth set of concept photos, we have BTS members enjoying a fun and relaxing summer holiday on a beach! It reminds us of the fun photoshoot they had done years back with colourful beach balls, volleyball nets, watermelon, floaties and casual cotton clothes! It certainly seems like BTS is ready for a nice summer break and frankly, it is tempting us as well to take a nice holiday this summer as well! The tropical vibes with pop bright hues is exactly what we needed!

You can check out the concept photos below:

Meanwhile, ARMY is congratulating Jungkook for landing his first win as a producer! For the unversed, Jungkook released the ethereal and jazz-like ballad, Still With You last year, as part of the 2020 Festa promotions. Jungkook co-produced the song alongside PDOGG and fans took to Twitter to congratulate Jungkook on his first win as a producer by trending the keyword 'Congratulations Golden Producer JK'.

