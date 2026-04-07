BTS’ ARIRANG maintains top spot on Billboard 200 chart beating Ye’s new album, SWIM drops one rank on Hot 100

BTS is not stopping anytime soon, and their new album proves it. According to the latest music charts, announced following the second week of tracking for their 5th studio record, ARIRANG, the album has once again been announced as the most popular in the US for the past week. This update does not come lightly for the stars who have now become the only K-pop act to do. Maintaining their No. 1 rank on the Billboard 200 chart is not an easy feat and the group has managed to do that after a break of 3 years and nine months. Interestingly, SWIM, its lead single, has also only slipped one spot.

BTS continues its overtake of global music charts with its latest release

As a part of the Billboard chart updates dated April 11, 2026, BTS topped the album chart, beating the likes of Ye, who surprised by dropping his album BULLY, among others, which were expected to give a tough time to the septet for maintaining their lead. The group managed to earn 187,000 equivalent album units for the week ending April 2, according to Luminate. Last week, a record of 641K units gave them the edge over their competitors. Of these, 114,000 are from album sales this week and 8,000 streaming units.

As for the Billboard Hot 100 list, which presents the most popular songs of the week, BTS’ SWIM dropped down to the 2nd place after a week at the No. 1 spot. It was overtaken by Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas.

Amid breaking records and setting new ones, BTS has been prepping for a global world tour. The BTS ARIRANG World Tour is all set for a kick-off on April 9 in the city of Goyang, South Korea. It will continue through to the next year as the group reunites with their fans world wide.

ALSO READ: Watch: BTS tips hat to Park Chan Wook’s Oldboy in 2.0 music video from ARIRANG album