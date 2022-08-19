BTS ARMY asks HYBE to take action as members V and Jimin receive death threats ahead of October Busan concert

BTS announced that the members will be temporarily focusing on their solo projects and carry out group activities in June, 2022. Following the announcement, the world as well as the BTS ARMY was left puzzled as to when they will be able to see the septet all together again. But the group had several plans up their sleeve.

Soon after, they were announced as the official public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo. The seven members, along with their agency HYBE, have since decided to do everything possible to help Busan win the bid for the event. In light of this, a concert was announced where the global sensation would be performing. This would be their first concert in their homeland after the announcement in June and their latest after the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ in March.

Moreover, news of the concert being free-of-charge was doing the rounds as the involved parties discussed the venue and exact date for it. This allowed the fans to dream of attending a BTS concert soon and the possible lack of ticket fees saw people from all over the world planning a visit.

TRIGGER WARNING:

However on August 19, fans reported suspicious posts on fan community platform Weverse where death threats were made to BTS members Jimin and V. The said posts included talk of the free bit of the concert and hence posed a life threat towards the members. Photos of guns were attached to the same posts and the BTS ARMY feared for the life of the K-pop idols. They have asked HYBE to take immediate action and to ensure the safety of their artists. Hashtags like ‘HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP’, ‘PROTECT TAEHYUNG’ (member V’s real name), and more began trending on Twitter.

HYBE or its subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC that manages BTS is yet to respond.



Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Run BTS 2022 Special Ep Telepathy Part 1: ‘Kidnapped’ BTS heads to dorm room, concert hall and more fun places