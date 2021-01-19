BTS ARMY can't wait as RM aka Namjoon teases a V Live session tonight; Treats fans with black and white snap

While treating fans with a handsome black and white wintery snap, BTS leader RM teased BTS ARMY promising to meet them tonight on V Live.

BTS has mostly been keeping it lowkey at the start of 2021 with 2020 being a monumental year for the popular South Korean boy group, which comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While BTS ARMY is on 12 am KST alert, every day, waiting for any spoilers on BTS' next comeback or even JJK1 and KTH1 (Kookie and TaeTae's first mixtapes), RM took to Weverse to surprise the fandom with some good news.

Firstly, the Bangtan leader treated ARMY with a handsome black and white snap of himself during one of his many Namjooning adventures while braving the winter cold in an oversized hoodie paired with an oversized jacket, pants and shoes along with a black snapback, a satchel and a face mask. Besides swooning over Namjoon, ARMY was in for a major treat when Joonie revealed in his caption, "Tomorrow night, I will meet you through V Live after a long time," via @choi_bts2

As expected, ARMY had a field day on Twitter over RM's announcement as many quipped how they're getting ready for a virtual coffee date night with Namjoon. Some even hoped that Joonie would drop some spoilers on BTS' next comeback after their Billboard 200 No. 1 album BE, which dropped in November of last year.

Check out how BTS ARMY reacted to RM's happy V Live reveal below:

i have a date with namjoon tomorrow night plz do not talk to me — kass (@jeonbubbles) January 18, 2021

armys going on a date with Namjoon tmrw, what are yall gonna wear? — keep strugglin (@keepstrugglin_) January 18, 2021

JOON GOING LIVE AND INFORMING US BEFOREHAND???LIKE THAT NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE SO ITS VERY EXCITING??? BUT THE FACT HE TOLD US BEFOREHAND SO WE WOULNDT MISS IT?? THIS IS SO NAMJOON BEING NAMJOON?? YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN — Njtoni #1 (@jtoni_n) January 18, 2021

tomorrow is our annual coffee date with namjoon get ready everyone pic.twitter.com/gz2vEIpk2F — fawzul (@agustranda) January 18, 2021

namjoon on vlive it's my happiness pic.twitter.com/2WZ36KUOXB — (@namuclover) January 18, 2021

We can't wait to see what the always wise RM has in store for his fans!

ALSO READ: BTS: RM debuts 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' while J Hope sports duck themed mask, V reveals waiting for snowfall

Meanwhile, bidding farewell to 2020 and saying aloha to 2021 in a previous Weverse letter, Namjoon had left ARMY in an emotional mess with his inspiring words. Joonie had penned, "Thank you all for choosing to stick by my side through the difficult times. Stay healthy and let us laugh together more. Let us march to a spring that is more like the spring we know. I love you all. Great work this year. I hope we can be of strength to you. Do remember they can’t cancel the spring. Happy New Year!"

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×