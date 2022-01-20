BTS ARMY celebrate 700 days of Jin's special song 'Moon' with worldwide trends

Today marks 700 days since BTS' worldwide handsome vocalist Jin released his special song 'Moon' as a part of BTS’ 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Since it was released, the meaningful song received a lot of recognition. Co-written by RM and Jin and produced by Big Hit Music's in house producer Slow Rabbit, 'Moon' is a song dedicated to BTS' beloved fandom ARMYs!

'Moon' also became the longest-charting solo song by any BTS member on Melon Chart. 'Moon' was the third BTS song to achieve 100 number 1’s in iTunes‘ history. The song is dedicated from Jin to ARMY includes English lyrics such as 'all for you' and 'all I see is you,' which demonstrates his love for his fans. The song is about returning the love that Jin has been given, promising to stay by the side of those that have always supported and encouraged him.

ARMYs are celebrating the song’s release seven hundred days ago, trending hashtags as they all share their love for Jin’s, particularly moving solo song.

Meanwhile, Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week of January 22! BTS landed four albums in the top 15 of this week’s World Albums chart: 'Map of the Soul: 7' maintained its position at number 2, followed by 'BE' at number 7, 'Love Yourself: Tear' at number 11, and 'Love Yourself: Her' at number 12.

