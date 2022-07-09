BTS ARMY Day: 5 moments when RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook’s fans were the best

The powerful supporters behind one of the biggest acts in the music world- the BTS ARMY, celebrates its 9th birthday today after being named in 2013. They have been their special hidden cards for worldwide fame and have brought happiness to the boys on multiple occasions. Here are some of our favourite moments from this journey between the two.

2018 MAMA:

This is one performance we are sure no ARMYs can forget. The BTS boys turned the awards show into a concert of their own as the fans joined in unison to bring about a fantastic medley of the group’s most popular songs.

Philanthropy:

As BTS joined the ‘Black Lives Matter’ with a donation of a million dollars, so did the BTS ARMY. They matched the amount in a day in what came as one of the fastest by a fandom. Though it is not the first time that the fans tapped into their philanthropic sides, it was a step that brought them worldwide praise.

Wembley Surprise:

ARMY surprised BTS by singing along to their song ‘Young Forever’ for a project that was kept as a secret to the boys. It brought tears to many eyes and was an exchange that will be etched in the memories of those present.

Billboard and Grammy:

This one comes as a package. BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ became their first track to rank number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The boys admitted to having shed tears and a follow up video showed them exchanging happiness with HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk. The group was also ecstatic about their first nomination for the Grammy Awards and did not forget to thank ARMY for their contribution in making this possible.

Burj Khalifa:

BTS member V became the first K-pop idol to have his birthday ad on the tallest building in the world aka Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Though a single member event, the impact of the same can be felt for the whole group. The birthday wish has since returned for the second time in the subsequent year in 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS celebrates ARMY’s birthday by announcing ‘Yet To Come’ #MyBTStory version music video