BTS ARMY launch into a meme fest after J-Hope poses against a curtain to make a cute apology to Conan O'Brien

BTS ARMY had the best reactions to the J-Hope x Conan O'Brien sorry saga! Check out the reactions below.

Thank God for RUN BTS! The hilarious and wacky variety show is a blessing for ARMY, because where else will we get such gold content! On the 140th episode of RUN BTS, members were required to recognise the names of Korean and International celebrities to win some snacks! The challenge was to identify the celebrity immediately because if you stutter you lose. At one point, Conan O'Brien's picture showed up on screen and J-Hope for the life of him, couldn't recollect his name and blurted out Curtain!

J-Hope's earnest mistake cost BTS their precious snacks and Jin and Jimin teamed up to chide him about not knowing American talk show host Conan O'Brien! The news traveled to Conan O'Brien who had a very 'Conan' reaction to this and couldn't believe that BTS' J-Hope mistook him for a curtain! J-Hope immediately took to Twitter to apologise to Conan O'Brien saying, "Sorry,,,,, Curtain," and put a handsome, pouty selca of himself to make it up to Conan.

ARMY couldn't help but notice how Hobi actually posed against a red velvety curtain to apologise to Conan O'Brien! Of course, ARMY wouldn't waste this golden opportunity and launched into a meme fest on Twitter making jokes about 'Curtain'!

You can check out Hobi's selca below:

Check some hilarious ARMY reactions below:

conan: my name isn’t curtain hoseok: omg i’m so sorry curtain — yoongi i love you⁷ (@miniminicuIt) May 7, 2021

it's cute to me how conan was all like "im gonna silently stew in resentment because you called me curtain" and hobi's like "why would we do that when we can be friends instead" — fawzul⁷ (@agustranda) May 7, 2021

Hobi sent kissing emojis and a selca? Never thought I’d be jealous of Curtain O’Brien but here I am @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/SRbwe5CSZh —moonchild⁷ (@moonchild112611) May 7, 2021

hobi: calls conan obrien "curtain" hobi: I'm so sorry mr. curtain here's a selfie of me with a curtain in the backgroundpic.twitter.com/G6egdc4ibT — a (@94sgcf) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS members are enthralling ARMY with teasers and concept photos for Butter, sporting trendy hairdos! Butter releases on May 21 at 9:30 am IST!

