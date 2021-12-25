BTS ARMY reassured on SUGA’s health after testing COVID-19 positive by HYBE labelmate Lee Hyun

On December 24, the BTS fans were met with an unexpected piece of news as the group’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement on the fan community platform Weverse informing them about the test results of member SUGA. The BTS member tested positive for the Coronavirus on the day and was said to be in self-care without showing any symptoms.

Worried fans trended the hashtag #GetWellSoonSUGA to send their wishes for his speedy recovery. Later, they also decided to bring along the BTS member with them while celebrating the festive season by starting a #HolidaysWithYoongi trend where the ARMY shared snippets from their own celebrations, giving a nod to the BTS member’s real name.

Later the same evening, singer and labelmate of BTS, solo artist Lee Hyun went live to chat with his fans and ring in the festive spirit dressed up in a Christmas outfit. One viewer asked if he had spoken to SUGA when Lee Hyun replied, “I sent a text message to SUGA asking if he was okay. Fortunately he said that it’s just like a cold and that his condition is good.

”

The fans were thankful that the BTS member was doing fine and that there is nothing to be worried about. SUGA returned to South Korea on December 23 after spending a good part of his official resting period in the USA where he kept a low profile as much as possible. Right now, he is in self-quarantine and is said to be following the health authorities’ guidelines.

