BTS ARMY rejoice as their Bangtan boys achieve yet another all kill at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Bangtan boys clean sweep the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with four wins and ARMY are over the moon! Read on to find out.

BTS continue with their winning streak as they achieve yet another all-kill at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. BTS has won all four awards they were nominated for at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. They won the award for Top Social Artist (fifth in a row!), Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song award for their mega-hit Dynamite! Besides that, BTS debuted their latest summer single Butter, showcasing their various charms and style at the ceremony.

On Friday BTS released their highly anticipated smooth summer single, Butter, which went on to achieve a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views, surpassing their own 101.1 million view record for 'Dynamite' in the first 24 hours. The band now holds the No. 1 and No. 2 record spots on YouTube's All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts. Besides that, BTS achieves a perfect all-kill on their home ground as well, with Butter ranking at number one on Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs simultaneously and number one on both the iChart Weekly and Realtime charts. BTS now join IU as the only artists to achieve a perfect all-kill in the past four years!

ARMY is hugely proud of BTS' achievements and took to Twitter to express their thoughts and feelings for their beloved septet. BTS members on the other hand have acknowledged ARMY love and support and called them their pillar of strength. Here are some reactions by ARMY, that will swell your chest with pride and happiness.

Check out ARMY's reactions:

