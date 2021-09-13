BTS' ARMY upset with the 'Best Choreography' snub at the 2021 MTV VMA awards? Find out

BTS snagged three awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and BTS was announced as the winners of "Group of the Year (Best Group)" as well as "Best K-Pop" and "Song of the Summer" for their song 'Butter.' This marks the group’s third consecutive year winning both "Group of the Year" and "Best K-Pop", and it’s their first time taking home the title of "Song of the Summer".

While BTS wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, they shared an acceptance speech for the Group of the Year award through a video. RM commented, “ARMYs, it’s all possible thanks to you guys. Although we can’t meet in person, we feel your love every minute and second.” ARMYs were of course more than thrilled to see BTS win three major awards at the 2021 MTV VMA awards and even posted celebratory tweets and messages on social media platforms to commemorate this "triple win". However, ARMY is upset with the "Best Choreography" snub at the popular awards!

For those unversed, BTS' summer bop 'Butter' choreographed by Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team and Harry Styles' 'Treat People With Kindness' choreographed by Paul Roberts were both nominated in the "Best Choreography" category alongside Marshmello and Halsey for 'Be Kind', Ariana Grande for '34+35', Ed Sheeran for 'Bad Habits' and Foo Fighters for 'Shame Shame'.

Harry Styles won for 'Treat People with Kindness' over BTS' smash summer hit 'Butter' taking fans by surprise. ARMYs are upset with this snub considering BTS' synchronised dance moves and high-energy performances are one of their biggest selling points (The dance-break is 'Butter' is some of the coolest choreography ever!) ARMYs took to Twitter to express their disappointment over this as well.

“harry styles won best choreography” bts, sonsungdeuk, bang pd, armys, yeontan, holly, mickey gureum & literally everyone: — mica⁷ (@GODBLESSKINGBTS) September 13, 2021

whenever you think of the vmas as an important award show remember they gave a choreography award to harry styles when bts was in the category. — namu(@raplineIover) September 13, 2021

you’re telling me harry styles wonOVER BTS?&!&? pic.twitter.com/7esHSLr3rx — cloud (@linoscloudy) September 13, 2021

