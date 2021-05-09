BTS asks ‘Are you #SmoothLikeButter?’; ARMYs give it their own fun take; See reactions

BTS released a cute concept poster and it has ARMYs already winding up theories and having fun. Take a look at it here!

The word ‘Butter’ for ARMYs, now holds a deeper meaning than just a slab of butter. Since its announcement, the fandom has been topping Twitter trends with each concept clip release, every single small information and much more. Having them going gaga over members’ hair colors is also a thing that many predicted.

Today, BTS dropped a simple concept poster with #SMOOTHLIKEBUTTER written on a slab of yellow butter pack. It has the same look as their Butter Card, that they released a while ago. Butter Card is a website where fans can type in their names, city and country and a cute yellow butter slab with their name on the packet would feature on their website, randomly. With the butter slab and the text, they also posed a question - ‘Are you smooth like butter?’ and included a swipe up pre-order link.

‘Smooth Like Butter’ can have various meanings. And one can always bet on ARMYs to interpret the meaning and come up with very-believable theories. While some fans speculate it’s going to be a lyric in the song, others have been sharing memes and moments when the members smoothly did something - hook dance performances, asked each other something or just some cool pick up lines for the members.

Since the release, #SmoothLikeButter has been trending on Twitter for hours as ARMYs showcased their excitement for the song. What also helps keep this energy high is that Butter’s first concept photo will be released on May 10 at 12 AM KST, which is today at 8.30 PM IST.

Check out some fun tweets by ARMYs below!

taehyung being #SmoothLikeButter and asking seokjin to go out to eat in the middle of filming pic.twitter.com/CafZjthC5g — hourly taejin (@hourIytaejin) May 9, 2021

Would they just give us lyrics that easily? I can’t trust it! But then again, do they want us to not trust it and then it turns out to be some lyrics? But then, is that their goal to make us think they are and we’re back at square one! I’m going to sleep #SmoothLikeButter — Jose/JK Mixtape(@TheJose8A) May 9, 2021

How excited are you for BTS' Butter?

Credits :BIG HIT MUSIC

